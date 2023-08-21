Biden Heads to Maui as Wildfire Death Toll Climbs Higher - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden on Monday is heading to Maui for his first visit since the wildfires that have killed over 100 people, started. He is flying to the islands from Lake Tahoe, Nev., where he was vacationing with his family.

First lady Jill Biden will be joining him in meeting survivors, local and federal officials, and emergency workers.

US President Joe Biden departs from Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church in Zephyr Cove, Nevada on August 19, 2023.
US President Joe Biden departs from Our Lady of Tahoe Catholic Church in Zephyr Cove, Nevada on August 19, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Beyond declaring it a federal emergency, which allows allocated public funds to flow to Maui, the White House has also asked Congress for $12 billion for disaster relief.

The president has been facing criticism for taking more than a week to visit the state after declaring federal emergency. Former FEMA director Michael Brown, who served during Hurricane Katrina, called Biden's response "infuriating," saying he should have been there sooner in order to have an actual grasp of the situation.

According to Democratic Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, more than 1,000 people are still unaccounted for and as of Sunday, 114 people have died.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.