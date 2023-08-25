Biden, Harris to Meet With MLK Family for March on Washington Anniversary - The Messenger
Biden, Harris to Meet With MLK Family for March on Washington Anniversary

The reception will mark the 60th anniversary of the march

Mariana Labbate
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the family of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, marking the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Biden and Harris will meet with organizers of the 1963 march, where King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial, and with all of his children, as reposted by ABC News.

Biden will also speak at a White House reception celebrating the 60th anniversary of the nonprofit Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

According to ABC's sources, the current administration is "working hard to advance King's dream of equal opportunity for every American."

