Biden: GOP Sen. Tuberville Jeopardizes US Security With ‘Ridiculous’ Block On Military Nominees

President Joe Biden said Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s, R-Ala., months-long block on military nominees is “ridiculous” and called on Republicans to “stand up and do something about it.”
The president was asked during a press conference in Finland about Republicans tying abortion rights to defense issues, including the Alabama senator’s block on US military promotions. CNN reporter Arlette Saenz asked whether Biden would be willing to talk with Tuberville to work out a solution.
“I’d be willing to talk to him if I thought there was any possibility of him changing this ridiculous position that he has,” Biden fired back. “He’s jeopardizing U.S. security.”
Tuberville's move has barred hundreds of military confirmations for general and flag officers due to a Defense Department abortion policy, allowing reimbursement of travel expenses for service members who cannot receive non-covered reproductive health care - which includes abortions and other procedures like egg retrieval - in their state.
As a result, the Marines are left without a confirmed leader for the first time since 1859.
“I expect the Republican Party to stand up, stand up and do something about it,” Biden continued. “It’s in their power to do that.”
When asked to respond to Biden's remarks, a Tuberville spokesperson referred to comments the senator made to CNN's Manu Raju, who reported Tuberville said there's "no chance of changing my position if we don't sit down and visit."
During the news conference, Biden slammed “the idea that we don't have a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff." The president has nominated Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but Army Gen. Mark A. Milley currently serves as chairman.
“We don't know what's going to happen,” Biden said. “The idea that we're injecting into fundamental foreign policy decisions, what in fact, is a domestic social debate on social issues, is bizarre. I don't even recall that happening. Ever. And it's just totally irresponsible in my view.”
Biden said he’s confident the “mainstream Republican Party” doesn’t support Tuberville’s policy, but the situation ends with them standing up.
Monique Merrill contributed to this story.
Pres. Biden on Sen. Tuberville: "I'd be willing to talk to him if I thought there's any possibility of him changing his ridiculous position he has. He's jeopardizing U.S. security by what he's doing. I expect the Republican Party to stand up, stand up and do something about it." pic.twitter.com/QAKS7G3nIh— CSPAN (@cspan) July 13, 2023
