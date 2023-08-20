Biden Preps $25 Million Ad Blitz in Battleground States

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign on Sunday announced its third major ad buy of the 2024 cycle — a 16-week, $25 million advertising blitz set to run in key battleground states while Republican White House candidates prepare for their first primary debate.

The Democratic president's latest ad campaign will run on broadcast and cable television programming in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as streaming services like Youtube Reserve, Hulu and Connected TV. It hopes to capitalize on popular television events such as the start of the NFL regular season and professional baseball post-season, and also includes the re-election campaign's first investments in Hispanic and African American media.

The announcement marks Biden's third major ad buy of the 2024 cycle. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“As Republicans head to the debate stage next week to put on display their extreme and out-of-touch positions, we are investing in reaching Americans across the country with President Biden and Vice President Harris’ message for the middle class and for Americans’ fundamental freedoms,” Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

One ad obtained by CNN focuses on the economy and draws comparisons between the president's efforts as compared to his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. Biden's approach to the economy, dubbed "Bidenomics," has been a key point of the administration's talking points.

The Biden campaign announcement comes as Republican candidates prepare to take the stage Wednesday night for the first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee. Trump, the current frontrunner for the GOP nomination, has said he plans to skip the debate, hosted by Fox News.