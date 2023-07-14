Biden Gives Pentagon Go-Ahead to Activate Reservists for Europe Deployment

President Joe Biden has authorized the Defense Department to activate 3,000 reserve forces for possible deployment to Europe.

The move doesn’t mean the troops will actually go to Europe, but it suggests a new level of concern about maintaining force levels as the war in Ukraine drags on and shows no signs of an endgame. The U.S. sent 20,000 forces to the region following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The order comes on the heels of this week’s NATO summit in Lithuania, where alliance members pledged to ensure the readiness of 300,000 troops for possible deployment in 30 days or less.

Whether the 3,000 reservists are deployed or not, the new order also suggests a strain on active duty units currently in Europe. The 20,000 American troops deployed to NATO’s eastern flank last year brought the total number of American forces on the continent to more than 100,000 troops, and many have been active in training Ukrainian troops on NATO soil and as part of rotating contingents in Poland, a pivotal nexus for the supply chain of weapons to Ukraine.

In a phone call with reporters, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, said the presidential order unlocks “additional forces for use in support of this operation.”

Biden’s directive lays out stringent guidelines governing the use of the reserve forces, capping their deployment at a maximum of 3,000 troops at any given time and restricting the use of the Individual Ready Reserve to no more than 450 members.

“These are not additional forces; these are forces that will augment what we already have there,” said Army Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, the director of operations for the Joint Staff. “So, as an example, over time, where we may have had someone from an active-component organization doing something, that job now under these authorities may be something that a reserve component unit may be able to do.”

Assuming they are deployed, the reservists will be used to support Operation Atlantic Resolve, a mission launched in 2014 in response as the U.S. and NATO sought to counter Russia's initial incursions in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

“Since 2014, U.S. European Command has provided combat-credible forces for rotational deployment to Europe,” Sims told reporters. “These forces continue to demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO, while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between allies and partners.”

However limited the order, it drew a chorus of social media criticism, much of it accusing the president of recklessly moving the U.S. closer to combat in Europe. There has in fact been no discussion or consideration of any U.S. or other NATO forces serving in Ukraine.



“The last time there was an IRR call-up was during the Iraq War, when the justification was nonexistent 'weapons of mass destruction' held by Saddam Hussein," Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wrote in a lengthy Twitter post. "What is the justification now? What are the operations? Where will they go? What will they do? We need answers, not sweeping this under the rug as @JoeBiden would prefer."