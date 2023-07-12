Biden, G-7 Leaders to Announce Major Ukraine Security Assurances - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Biden, G-7 Leaders to Announce Major Ukraine Security Assurances

The announcement comes on the final day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden and several world leaders are geared up to announce a major security assurance program for Ukraine protecting them from potential future invasions like the ongoing war with Russia, according to the White House.

“The United States, along with G-7 leaders, will announce our intent to help Ukraine build a military that can defend itself and deter future attack,” National Security Council Director for Europe, Amanda Sloat, told reporters Wednesday.

The announcement comes on the final day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and just a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at NATO on Twitter for declining to give a timeline for when the nation can join the alliance. Zelensky called the lack of a timeline “unprecedented and absurd.”

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - JULY 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The summit is bringing together NATO members and partner countries heads of state from July 11-12 to chart the alliance's future, with Sweden's application for membership and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as major topics on the summit agenda. (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit on July 12, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The summit is bringing together NATO members and partner countries heads of state from July 11-12 to chart the alliance's future, with Sweden's application for membership and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as major topics on the summit agenda.Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images
Read More

The United Kingdom has hailed the program saying it work towards finding an end to the war in Ukraine.

“We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

Biden plans to meet with Zelensky Wednesday afternoon.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.