Biden, G-7 Leaders to Announce Major Ukraine Security Assurances
The announcement comes on the final day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania
President Joe Biden and several world leaders are geared up to announce a major security assurance program for Ukraine protecting them from potential future invasions like the ongoing war with Russia, according to the White House.
“The United States, along with G-7 leaders, will announce our intent to help Ukraine build a military that can defend itself and deter future attack,” National Security Council Director for Europe, Amanda Sloat, told reporters Wednesday.
The announcement comes on the final day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and just a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at NATO on Twitter for declining to give a timeline for when the nation can join the alliance. Zelensky called the lack of a timeline “unprecedented and absurd.”
The United Kingdom has hailed the program saying it work towards finding an end to the war in Ukraine.
“We can never see a repeat of what has happened in Ukraine and this declaration reaffirms our commitment to ensure it is never left vulnerable to the kind of brutality Russia has inflicted on it again,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
Biden plans to meet with Zelensky Wednesday afternoon.
