Biden Family Vacations at $18 Million Lake House - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

Biden Family Vacations at $18 Million Lake House

The home belongs to billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, joined by Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023, in Philadelphia.Brendan Smialowsk/ AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden is vacationing this week at the $18 million Lake Tahoe home of billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer, according to a statement the White House released to the reporting pool Saturday.

"The First Family is renting a private home for their stay in Lake Tahoe," the statement reads. "The home belongs to Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor. The First Family is renting the home for fair market value."

The White House did not say what was considered fair market value.

According to a profile of the property on the real estate site Redfin, the 4000 Sq. Ft. lakefront home is estimated to be worth $18,103,883 in total.

Biden's extended family is joining him at the lake house, with son Hunter Biden reportedly coming along for the weeklong trip.

Steyer was one of Biden's competitors in the 2020 Democratic primary, but dropped out of the race after the first four primaries and caucuses.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.