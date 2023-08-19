Biden Family Vacations at $18 Million Lake House

President Joe Biden is vacationing this week at the $18 million Lake Tahoe home of billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer, according to a statement the White House released to the reporting pool Saturday.

"The First Family is renting a private home for their stay in Lake Tahoe," the statement reads. "The home belongs to Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor. The First Family is renting the home for fair market value."

The White House did not say what was considered fair market value.

According to a profile of the property on the real estate site Redfin, the 4000 Sq. Ft. lakefront home is estimated to be worth $18,103,883 in total.

Biden's extended family is joining him at the lake house, with son Hunter Biden reportedly coming along for the weeklong trip.

Steyer was one of Biden's competitors in the 2020 Democratic primary, but dropped out of the race after the first four primaries and caucuses.