Biden Falls at US Air Force Academy Graduation

President Joe Biden fell on Wednesday during the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colo.

The president — who at 80 is the oldest serving president in U.S. history — was uninjured, according to the White House. Traveling with Biden on Air Force One, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the president was feeling “totally fine." His fall was caused by a sandbag on stage.

Biden is not the first president to have an issue with balance during a service academy ceremony. Former President Donald Trump also struggled walking down a “very slippery” ramp after a speech at West Point in 2020.

When asked about Biden's fall today during a broadcast for RSBN, Trump recalled his own experience. "You gotta be careful about that," the former president said. "Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp."

Additionally, former presidents have publicly fallen on stairs in the past. President Ronald Reagan tripped while going up the stairs of Air Force One stairs in 1984, and President Gerald Ford tripped in 1975, when he fell down a couple airplane steps after landing in Austria.

During his speech, Biden addressed different foreign policy issues. He reinforced U.S. support for Ukraine “will not waiver" and added that Sweden would “soon” join NATO.

He also mentioned the G7’s “remarkable unity” when it comes to China, and said “the United States does not seek conflict or confrontation with China […] but we are prepared for vigorous competition.”