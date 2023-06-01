Biden Falls at US Air Force Academy Graduation
According to the White House, the president is uninjured
President Joe Biden fell on Wednesday during the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colo.
The president — who at 80 is the oldest serving president in U.S. history — was uninjured, according to the White House. Traveling with Biden on Air Force One, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters the president was feeling “totally fine." His fall was caused by a sandbag on stage.
Biden is not the first president to have an issue with balance during a service academy ceremony. Former President Donald Trump also struggled walking down a “very slippery” ramp after a speech at West Point in 2020.
When asked about Biden's fall today during a broadcast for RSBN, Trump recalled his own experience. "You gotta be careful about that," the former president said. "Even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp."
Additionally, former presidents have publicly fallen on stairs in the past. President Ronald Reagan tripped while going up the stairs of Air Force One stairs in 1984, and President Gerald Ford tripped in 1975, when he fell down a couple airplane steps after landing in Austria.
During his speech, Biden addressed different foreign policy issues. He reinforced U.S. support for Ukraine “will not waiver" and added that Sweden would “soon” join NATO.
He also mentioned the G7’s “remarkable unity” when it comes to China, and said “the United States does not seek conflict or confrontation with China […] but we are prepared for vigorous competition.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Senate Reaches Agreement to Speed Up Vote on Debt Limit BillPolitics
- Biden Chooses New CDC DirectorPolitics
- Book Bans in California Will Face Tough Scrutiny, Newsom WarnsPolitics
- Senate Votes to Overturn Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness PlanPolitics
- Fox News New Weekend Lineup Revealed (Exclusive)Politics
- Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Deposes Laptop Shop Owner: ReportPolitics
- Ketanji Brown Jackson Issues First Solo Dissent in Supreme Court Labor Dispute CasePolitics
- House Progressives Seethe Over Debt Limit Deal’s PassagePolitics
- Daily Wire Blasts Twitter for Labeling Film ‘Hateful Conduct’ After Announcing Shows Moving to PlatformPolitics
- Longtime Discovery Veteran David C. Leavy Named CNN Worldwide COOPolitics
- DeSantis Says ‘Juvenile’ Personal Attacks Prevented Trump From Winning ReelectionPolitics
- Chuck Grassley Confirms He Has Read Subpoenaed FBI Document Accusing BidenPolitics