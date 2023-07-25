Biden Establishes New National Monument Dedicated to Emmett Till and His Mother - The Messenger
Biden Establishes New National Monument Dedicated to Emmett Till and His Mother

The proclamation came on the 82nd anniversary of Till's birth

Kayla Gallagher
President Joe Biden signs a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 23, 2023.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has signed a proclamation establishing a national monument dedicated to Emmett Till, the Black teenager who was murdered by white men in Mississippi in 1955, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, on Tuesday.

"I know no matter how much time has passed, how many birthdays, how events, how many anniversaries, it's hard to relive this," Biden said. "But today, on what would have been Emmett's 82nd birthday, we have another chapter in the story of remembrance and healing."

Biden announced the monument at an event attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, civil rights activists, members of Congress and members of the Till family.

The president commended the Till family in his somber, yet hopeful speech, for their "courage to find faith in pain and purpose and pain."

Till was abducted, beaten and lynched by two white men at the age of 14 after he was accused of flirting with and whistling at a white woman in Mississippi.

The monument will be featured in three locations across Illinois and Mississippi. One site is the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in In Bronzeville, Illinois, a historically black neighborhood in the South Side of Chicago, where Till's open-casket funeral was held in September of 1955.

The other two sites are located in Mississippi. One is at Graball Landing, which is said to be the spot where Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River, and the other is at the courthouse in Sumner, Mississippi, where Till's murderers were tried by an all-white jury and acquitted.

The monument also honors Till's mother, who became an avid civil rights activist following the killing of her son. Till-Mobley insisted on having an open-casket funeral for her song because she "wanted the world to see what they did to my baby."

"All you moms out there, imagine the courage it took to say 'let them see,'" Biden said of Till-Mobley.

Both men who murdered Till were acquitted, but later confessed to the killing and the women who accused Till of touching her admitted 50 years later that she lied about the situation. In October of 2007, Till's family returned to the courthouse where they received an apology from town leaders.

During her opening remarks, Harris continued her criticism of new curriculum being pushed forward in Florida that suggests slaves experienced a “personal benefit” from being indentured.

"Today, there are those in our nation who would prefer to erase, or even rewrite the ugly parts of our past," Harris said referencing new Black history standards in Florida that has sparked extreme controversy. "Those who attempt to teach that enslaved people benefited from slavery. Those who insult us in an attempt to gaslight us; who tried to divide our nation with unnecessary debates. Let us not be seduced into believing that somehow we will be better if we forget."

Biden also offered praise to the Black press for their "unflinching bravery" at the time in telling the story of Till's death.

In March of 2022, Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, which designated lynching as a federal hate crime. This is the fourth new monument designation by the Biden-Harris Administration.

