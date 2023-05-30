Biden Economic Advisor Says Debt Deal Spending Caps ‘Can Always Be Overridden’

Additional funding beyond what is included in the current debt limit deal can be put through if needed, Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said on CNN Tuesday.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan played Monday comments from President Joe Biden in which he responded to concerns about defense spending in the debt limit deal negotiated with Republicans led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Biden said he has “no doubt” additional defense spending could be pursued “jointly” despite any spending caps in the deal.

“If that really is the case, are these spending caps put in place actually real? I mean, is any of this set in stone?” Bolduan asked Ramamurti.

“Well, look, the reality of these spending caps is they can always be overridden in the future if there is a really strong need for something,” the economic advisor responded. “We saw it with Ukraine where we got additional funding as necessary to support the efforts in Ukraine. We have seen it in the past when we needed additional money for natural disasters or whatever the case may be."

Ramamurti said lawmakers will "deviate" from the "commensurate plan" as is necessary.

"Look, the reality of governing is that you make a plan, you do your best to make a commonsense plan, and then you deviate from it as necessary, depending on the needs of the country," he said.

A number of Republicans have opposed the debt limit deal, including members of the House Freedom Caucus who have pushed for more spending cuts in order to raise the debt limit.