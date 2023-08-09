Biden Dismisses ‘Lousy Question’ From Fox News Reporter on Hunter’s Business Dealings
The president was asked about recent congressional testimony from his son's former business associate
President Joe Biden denied Wednesday that he spoke about business with associates of his son Hunter, calling a question on the matter from a Fox News reporter "lousy."
After Biden delivered a speech in New Mexico on clean energy manufacturing, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked the president about recent congressional testimony from Hunter Biden's former business associate, Devon Archer. Archer testified that Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone with his business associates about 20 times over a 10-year period, including when he was vice president.
"I never talked business with anybody," Biden said in response to Doocy. "I knew you'd have a lousy question."
Asked why it was a lousy question, Biden said: "Because it's not true."
Republicans, who have attempted to place the spotlight on Hunter Biden's past business dealings, were quick to share the moment on social media.
Archer provided the closed-door testimony last week as part of an investigation into the Biden family from the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, chaired by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. Archer said that the elder Biden never talked business when his son put him on the phone with his associates. Rather, Archer said that Hunter Biden was attempting to sell the "illusion" of access to his father.
This was not the president's first encounter with Doocy. In January 2022, Biden called the Fox reporter a "stupid son of a bitch" when he asked whether inflation was a political liability heading into the midterm elections.
