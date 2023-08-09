Biden: ‘Democracy Won’ In Ohio Victory for Abortion-Rights Supporters

President Joe Biden on Tuesday affirmed Ohio voters’ decision to reject Republicans’ bid to change the state constitution to make it more difficult to pass referendums.

“This measure was a blatant attempt to weaken voters’ voices and further erode the freedom of women to make their own health care decisions. Ohioans spoke loud and clear, and tonight democracy won,” Biden said.

The election marks an important victory for Democrats and abortion rights supporters following the overturn of Roe v. Wade more than a year ago. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The proposed measure would have raised the threshold required to pass a ballot referendum to 60 percent support instead of the current simple majority required to change the state’s constitution.

The special election drew national attention after state Republicans added the referendum ahead of an abortion rights amendment that voters will consider this November.

Voters’ rejection of the proposal marks an important victory for Democrats and abortion rights supporters following the overturn of Roe v. Wade more than a year ago.