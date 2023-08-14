Biden Considering Appointing Former Treasury Chief Jack Lew as Israeli Ambassador: Report
Lew would replace former ambassador Tom Nides, who left the post in July
President Joe Biden is targeting former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as the main candidate to become the new Israeli ambassador, according to an Axios report.
The White House is currently running a background check on Lew, according to the report, and is preparing to nominate him to be the replacement for Tom Nides, who stepped down in July.
Lew, who also served as White House chief of staff under former President Barack Obama, would come into a situation having to deal with the fragile relationship between the U.S. and Israel that has gotten rockier since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would overhaul Israel's judicial system, a move that the Biden administration has opposed.
Lew would also continue working on a security agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Other candidates for the post, according to the report, include former ambassador to the European Union Stuart Eizenstat, and former Democratic Reps. Robert Wexler, Steve Israel and Ted Deutch.
