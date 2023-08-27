Biden Condemns White Supremacy Following Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Silence Is Complicity’

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday condemning white supremacy in response to the Jacksonville shooting that left three Black victims dead.

A white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday before turning the gun on himself. Police say the 21-year-old shooter left behind manifestos suggesting he was specifically targeting Black people.

"On Saturday, our nation marked the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington — a seminal moment in our history and in our work towards equal opportunity for all Americans," the president wrote in a statement. "But this day of remembrance and commemoration ended with yet another American community wounded by an act of gun violence, reportedly fueled by hate-filled animus and carried out with two firearms."

Biden said police are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime and act of domestic violence extremism.

President Joe Biden speaks at a proclamation signing ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House in Washington, DC on July 25, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president added white supremacy needs to be unequivocally condemned in light of the shooter's racist motives.

"Even as we continue searching for answers, we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America," he wrote. "We must refuse to live in a country where Black families going to the store or Black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the color of their skin. Hate must have no safe harbor. Silence is complicity and we must not remain silent."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, called the shooter a "scumbag." He is expected to attend a prayer vigil later Sunday at a site next to where the shooting occurred.