Biden Says ‘Practically Speaking’ He’s Declared a Climate Emergency

President Joe Biden said that “practically speaking" he’s already declared a climate emergency, a move that many progressives and climate activists have long been pushing him to do.

“It’s the existential threat to humanity,” Biden said of climate change during an interview with The Weather Channel that aired Wednesday.

During the interview at the Grand Canyon with meteorologist Stephanie Abrams, Biden was asked whether he would declare a climate emergency. He first said he already has, pointing to his administration's actions.

“We’ve conserved more land. We rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, we passed a $368 billion climate control facility,” Biden said. “We’re moving.”

When Abrams followed up to ask whether the president has already declared a national emergency, Biden brushed a bug off her shoulder before he could answer. Abrams then repeated the question.

“Practically speaking, yes,” Biden said of declaring a climate emergency.

President Joe Biden walks to sign a proclamation to designate Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument, at Red Butte Airfield, on August 8, 2023. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

With various parts of country experiencing extreme weather conditions over the past several weeks, Biden has been outlining how his administration is trying to tackle climate change. The president is currently on a swing through the western states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. During his visit to Arizona Tuesday, Biden declared a new national monument to conserve land surrounding the Grand Canyon.

Environmental groups have quickly rallied around Biden's reelection campaign, but some activists have said they still want to see Biden take more aggressive moves to address climate change, including declaring an emergency and decreasing carbon emissions.

When asked during The Weather Channel interview about the United States being one of the top emitters of carbon dioxide, Biden pushed back, but he added that his administration is looking into ways to reduce emissions, including to limit drilling.

"​I want to stop all drilling on the East Coast, and on the West Coast and on the Gulf," Biden said during the interview with The Weather Channel. "But I lost in court. But we’re still pushing very hard."