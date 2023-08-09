Biden Says ‘Practically Speaking’ He’s Declared a Climate Emergency
The president called climate change 'the existential threat to humanity' during an interview with The Weather Channel
President Joe Biden said that “practically speaking" he’s already declared a climate emergency, a move that many progressives and climate activists have long been pushing him to do.
“It’s the existential threat to humanity,” Biden said of climate change during an interview with The Weather Channel that aired Wednesday.
During the interview at the Grand Canyon with meteorologist Stephanie Abrams, Biden was asked whether he would declare a climate emergency. He first said he already has, pointing to his administration's actions.
“We’ve conserved more land. We rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, we passed a $368 billion climate control facility,” Biden said. “We’re moving.”
- Wildfire Smoke: Time for a Climate Emergency Declaration to End Fossil Fuel Era
- Mayor of Arizona Border City Asks Biden For Emergency Declaration
- Climate Groups Are Backing Biden – But Pushing Him to Do ‘A Lot More’
- Sen. Tim Scott: ‘Ridiculous to Talk About Climate’ Over Border
- New York Pushes for State of Emergency Declaration Over Migrant Crisis
- Biden Declares Federal Emergency in Hawaii After at Least 36 Killed in Wildfires
When Abrams followed up to ask whether the president has already declared a national emergency, Biden brushed a bug off her shoulder before he could answer. Abrams then repeated the question.
“Practically speaking, yes,” Biden said of declaring a climate emergency.
With various parts of country experiencing extreme weather conditions over the past several weeks, Biden has been outlining how his administration is trying to tackle climate change. The president is currently on a swing through the western states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. During his visit to Arizona Tuesday, Biden declared a new national monument to conserve land surrounding the Grand Canyon.
Environmental groups have quickly rallied around Biden's reelection campaign, but some activists have said they still want to see Biden take more aggressive moves to address climate change, including declaring an emergency and decreasing carbon emissions.
When asked during The Weather Channel interview about the United States being one of the top emitters of carbon dioxide, Biden pushed back, but he added that his administration is looking into ways to reduce emissions, including to limit drilling.
"I want to stop all drilling on the East Coast, and on the West Coast and on the Gulf," Biden said during the interview with The Weather Channel. "But I lost in court. But we’re still pushing very hard."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics