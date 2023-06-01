Biden Chooses New CDC Director

President Joe Biden will appoint former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen to be the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a new report.

Three sources familiar with the situation told the Washington Post that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra notified Cohen this week and that Biden will announce the decision later this month. Current CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, is stepping down on June 30.

TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images Photo by TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images.

Cohen was a senior official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services in the Obama administration before serving as North Carolina's health secretary. She is currently an executive at a healthcare company called Aledade.



The position of CDC director does not require Senate confirmation. But the agency has come under close scrutiny on Capitol Hill since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The arrival of a new director is unlikely to change that.