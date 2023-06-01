The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Chooses New CDC Director

    Biden will appoint former North Carolina Health Secretary Mandy Cohen to run the CDC, according to a report

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    President Joe Biden will appoint former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen to be the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a new report.

    Three sources familiar with the situation told the Washington Post that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra notified Cohen this week and that Biden will announce the decision later this month. Current CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, is stepping down on June 30.

    CDC headquarters in Atlanta.
    TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images Photo by TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images.

    Cohen was a senior official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services in the Obama administration before serving as North Carolina's health secretary. She is currently an executive at a healthcare company called Aledade.

    The position of CDC director does not require Senate confirmation. But the agency has come under close scrutiny on Capitol Hill since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The arrival of a new director is unlikely to change that.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.