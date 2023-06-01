Biden Chooses New CDC Director
Biden will appoint former North Carolina Health Secretary Mandy Cohen to run the CDC, according to a report
President Joe Biden will appoint former North Carolina health secretary Mandy Cohen to be the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a new report.
Three sources familiar with the situation told the Washington Post that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra notified Cohen this week and that Biden will announce the decision later this month. Current CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, is stepping down on June 30.
Cohen was a senior official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services in the Obama administration before serving as North Carolina's health secretary. She is currently an executive at a healthcare company called Aledade.
The position of CDC director does not require Senate confirmation. But the agency has come under close scrutiny on Capitol Hill since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The arrival of a new director is unlikely to change that.
- Number of New HIV Infections Fell in Recent Years: CDC Report
- Kevin McCarthy Threatens Contempt Charges for FBI Director
- Most Americans want to ban cigarettes and other tobacco products, per new CDC survey
- Alec Baldwin Reflects on ‘Rust’ Film : ‘Nothing Less Than a Miracle’
- Alec Baldwin Is Recovering From Hip Replacement
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Senate Reaches Agreement to Speed Up Vote on Debt Limit BillPolitics
- DeSantis Makes a Joke About Biden’s Fall, But Wishes Him a ‘Swift Recovery’Politics
- Book Bans in California Will Face Tough Scrutiny, Newsom WarnsPolitics
- Biden Falls at US Air Force Academy GraduationPolitics
- Senate Votes to Overturn Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness PlanPolitics
- Fox News New Weekend Lineup Revealed (Exclusive)Politics
- Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Deposes Laptop Shop Owner: ReportPolitics
- Ketanji Brown Jackson Issues First Solo Dissent in Supreme Court Labor Dispute CasePolitics
- House Progressives Seethe Over Debt Limit Deal’s PassagePolitics
- Daily Wire Blasts Twitter for Labeling Film ‘Hateful Conduct’ After Announcing Shows Moving to PlatformPolitics
- Longtime Discovery Veteran David C. Leavy Named CNN Worldwide COOPolitics
- DeSantis Says ‘Juvenile’ Personal Attacks Prevented Trump From Winning ReelectionPolitics