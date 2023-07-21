Biden Chooses First Female Military Service Chief - The Messenger
Biden Chooses First Female Military Service Chief

Biden's move was against Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's recommendation that Adm. Samuel Paparo take on the role

Mariana Labatte
President Joe Biden picked on Friday that Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If the choice is confirmed, Franchetti will be the first woman in the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden's move was against the recommendation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who had suggested Adm. Samuel Paparo take on the role.

Franchetti is the current vice chief of operations for the Navy, but her nomination could still be held up by Sen. Tommy Tubberville, R-Ala., who has been blocking the confirmation of military nominations in protest of a military policy that covers the cost of members traveling to other states to get abortions as part of health and reproductive care.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti
Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa FranchettiU.S. Navy
"As our next Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti will bring 38 years of dedicated service to our nation as a commissioned officer, including in her current role of Vice Chief of Naval Operations," the White House said in a statement. "Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas. She is the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the United States Navy, and when confirmed, she will again make history as the first woman to serve as the Chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff."

