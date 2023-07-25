Biden Cancels Debt For Students Who Attended Defunct CollegeAmerica in Colorado - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Cancels Debt For Students Who Attended Defunct CollegeAmerica in Colorado

The president accused Donald Trump of looking 'the other way' on the issue

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023.ULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration was canceling $130 million in debt for students who attended a now-defunct college.

A total of 7,400 students who attended CollegeAmerica in Colorado will be affected, with Biden saying they were "lied to, ripped off, and saddled with mountains of debt."

CollegeAmerica closed its campuses in 2020 after a multi-year investigation by the state attorney general. A judge found the college misrepresented employment rates, the programs available and loan terms to students.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser requested last year that debts accrued from the college be forgiven.

Read More

Biden accused his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, of not doing enough to deal with CollegeAmerica.

"While my predecessor looked the other way when colleges defrauded students and borrowers – I promised to take this on directly, and provide borrowers with the relief they need and deserve," he wrote.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.