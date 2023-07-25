Biden Cancels Debt For Students Who Attended Defunct CollegeAmerica in Colorado

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that his administration was canceling $130 million in debt for students who attended a now-defunct college.

A total of 7,400 students who attended CollegeAmerica in Colorado will be affected, with Biden saying they were "lied to, ripped off, and saddled with mountains of debt."

CollegeAmerica closed its campuses in 2020 after a multi-year investigation by the state attorney general. A judge found the college misrepresented employment rates, the programs available and loan terms to students.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser requested last year that debts accrued from the college be forgiven.

Biden accused his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, of not doing enough to deal with CollegeAmerica.

"While my predecessor looked the other way when colleges defrauded students and borrowers – I promised to take this on directly, and provide borrowers with the relief they need and deserve," he wrote.