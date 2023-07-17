Biden Campaign Trumpets Fundraising Numbers; Hits Trump, DeSantis on Totals - The Messenger
Politics.
Biden Campaign Trumpets Fundraising Numbers; Hits Trump, DeSantis on Totals

The Biden reelection campaign now totals $77 million in funds

Mariana Labbate
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on NATO at the Vilnius University in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of the NATO Summit. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign celebrated recent fundraising numbers over the weekend while poking Republican campaigns for their lower numbers, calling them out for what they called an "embarrassing lack of enthusiasm."

Biden Campaign Communications director Michael Tyler compared Biden's latest disclosure report, which revealed 400,000 donors and $77 million in total campaign funds, to the amount raised by the main Republican candidates — "outraising Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1."

Trump reportedly raised $35 million over the same time period and DeSantis raised $20.1 million.

In the Democratic race, Biden is followed by RFK Jr., whose campaign raised $6.3 million. Marianne Williamson raised $920,000.

In the statement, Tyler also criticized the tension between Republican candidates.

"Not only are the Republican candidates raising significantly less money than team Biden-Harris, they are spending significantly more competing against each other in a bruising in a bruising primary contest," Tyler said.

Recent polls have shown Biden and Trump tied when it comes to a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

They are both comfortably leading the field in the prospective primary battles.

