Biden Sets 2024 Campaign Headquarters In Wilmington, Delaware

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the headquarters of his reelection campaign will be in Wilmington, Del.
Biden has both political and personal ties to the city, which has a population of about 70,000 people. The president called Wilmington his home for decades, from his childhood years to when he represented the state in the Senate. He still owns a home there, and visits his grandkids there often.
“My family’s values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation's backbone comes from my home – from Delaware,” Biden said in a statement. "That’s why there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters. This election will be about standing up for those values."
On Twitter, Biden announced his headquarters by saying he's a "proud son of the state of Delaware."
Biden is the first-ever president from Delaware.
Biden's 2020 campaign headquarters were in Philadelphia, the hometown of first lady Jill Biden and a key city in a battleground state.
The official announcement of Biden's 2024 headquarters includes a number of statements praising Biden's choice, including from Wilmington's Mayor Mike Purzycki, Delaware Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons and Tom Carper.
