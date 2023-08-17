Biden Campaign to Launch Media Blitz Around First Republican Debate

President Joe Biden’s campaign plans to launch a paid media blitz contrasting with “MAGA Republicans” around the first GOP presidential debate next week, a campaign official confirmed on Thursday.

Together with the Democratic National Committee, the campaign will attempt to seize on the pivotal moment of the 2024 election cycle with a “new, aggressive paid media campaign” as well as organizing and fundraising efforts.

Democratic officials will also be in Milwaukee, the city hosting the first Republican debate, to meet with the local leaders and key constituencies. They will also run a war room to “hold Republican candidates accountable for the extreme views the Republican candidates espouse from the debate stage.”

While it remains unclear whether former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, will participate in the debate, the Biden campaign intends to link the entire GOP field to his “Make America Great Again” movement.

“The debate will showcase for the American people that the MAGA GOP candidates don’t share their priorities and would roll back the progress we’ve made,” the Biden campaign official said. “That’s why we are seizing on the debate as a high impact and organizing opportunity.”

“We know Americans are mobilized against the MAGA agenda, and this serves as a perfect opportunity to energize the Biden-Harris coalition well ahead of the general election,” the official added.

The media buy will mark the campaign’s third of the cycle and the first that specifically targets Black and Hispanic media. The DNC will also launch a billboard campaign across Milwaukee that will seek to contrast the MAGA agenda with Biden’s accomplishments, the official said.

DNC officials and campaign surrogates will aim to drive their messaging by “blitzing national, local, and coalitions airwaves leading up to the debate.” The campaign and DNC will also hold an in-person press conference featuring Biden campaign co-chair and former Rep. Cedric Richmond and DNC chair Jaime Harrison.

Harrison is also expected to hold Black engagement events in Milwaukee, including an event focused on meeting with Black men and an event with women voters in Waukesha. He will also engage with young voters in Madison, Wisconsin.

The campaign plans to send a string of emails and texts from senior aides and also launch Facebook ads around the debate as part of a grassroots fundraising effort.

“Next week’s Republican debate will put on display just how extreme and out of touch the Republican candidates are with the American people,” said Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez. “That’s why we’re using the debate as an opportunity to activate and energize our supporters, as well as expand support for the Biden-Harris ticket and our agenda for the middle class and protecting Americans' freedoms.”

“The 2024 Republican primary is a race for the MAGA base, not an effort to earn the support of the voters they’ll need to win in November 2024 – and our campaign will be making that stark contrast and the important choice before voters very clear,” Chavez Rodriguez added.