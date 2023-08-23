Biden Campaign Leverages ‘Dark Brandon’ Meme Ahead of RNC Debate
The campaign has invested in both static and mobile billboards across the city
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is promoting popular "Dark Brandon" merchandise in Milwaukee ahead of Wednesday night's GOP debate.
The campaign has invested in several static billboards across the city and a mobile billboard circling the debate site that all feature the meme. It has also purchased a FoxNews.com "takeover" throughout the entirety of debate day, including an ad that could be seen on the website early on Wednesday that stated "Get real, Jack. I'm Bringing Roe Back" and featured the signature "Dark Brandon" art featuring Biden with glowing red eyes.
The Biden campaign launched "Dark Brandon" merchandise after supporters of former President Donald Trump began chanting "Let's Go, Brandon," as code for "F--k Joe Biden." The merchandise has accounted for more than 54% of total store revenue, the campaign said.
The GOP presidential debate, which will begin at 9 p.m. on Fox News, will feature eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination. Trump has said he will not attend GOP Primary debates, citing his lead in polling.
- Biden Promotes ‘Dark Brandon’ Mugs on Day of Trump Arraignment
- Trump Attorneys Target Biden ‘Dark Brandon’ Meme, Say It ‘Capitalized on the Indictment’
- Biden Campaign Happily Cashing In On ‘Dark Brandon’ Merchandise
- How the Dark Brandon Meme Evolved From an Online Joke to Joe Biden’s Unlikely Weapon
- You Can Now Watch an Infinite Debate Between AI Versions of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
- Biden Campaign Airs Ad on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate
- Mark Meadows Takes Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics
- Trump Blasts Biden Over Indictments: ‘Most Corrupt President in the History of the United States’Politics
- No Labels to Host Nominating Convention in Dallas in April, Joe Lieberman SaysPolitics
- Biden Speaks to DeSantis, Approves Emergency Declaration for FloridaPolitics
- Trump, Co-Defendants to Be Arraigned in Georgia on Sept. 6Politics
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Virginia Gov. Youngkin Pushing for 15-Week Abortion Ban: ReportPolitics
- Trump Lead Slips Following Debate Skip: PollPolitics
- Ramaswamy Outlines Foreign Policy Vision He Says Is Influenced by Presidents Nixon and MonroePolitics
- GOP Activist Alex Talcott Stabbed to Death in New HampshirePolitics
- Tucker Carlson Tells Crowd US Leadership Hates Russia, Hungary Because They Are ‘Christian’ CountriesPolitics
- Biden in Op-Ed on Martin Luther King: ‘We Must Keep Marching’Politics