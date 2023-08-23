Biden Campaign Leverages ‘Dark Brandon’ Meme Ahead of RNC Debate - The Messenger
Politics.
Biden Campaign Leverages ‘Dark Brandon’ Meme Ahead of RNC Debate

The campaign has invested in both static and mobile billboards across the city

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is promoting popular "Dark Brandon" merchandise in Milwaukee ahead of Wednesday night's GOP debate.

The campaign has invested in several static billboards across the city and a mobile billboard circling the debate site that all feature the meme. It has also purchased a FoxNews.com "takeover" throughout the entirety of debate day, including an ad that could be seen on the website early on Wednesday that stated "Get real, Jack. I'm Bringing Roe Back" and featured the signature "Dark Brandon" art featuring Biden with glowing red eyes.

An illustration of the Dark Brandon meme.
The "Dark Brandon" meme originated from a chant Trump supporters directed at BidenJody Serrano / The Messenger. Image / Joe Biden for President

The Biden campaign launched "Dark Brandon" merchandise after supporters of former President Donald Trump began chanting "Let's Go, Brandon," as code for "F--k Joe Biden." The merchandise has accounted for more than 54% of total store revenue, the campaign said.

The GOP presidential debate, which will begin at 9 p.m. on Fox News, will feature eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination. Trump has said he will not attend GOP Primary debates, citing his lead in polling.

