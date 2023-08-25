Biden Campaign Launches New Ad Hitting ‘MAGA Republicans’ for Backing Abortion Bans

President Joe Biden's campaign on Friday released a new ad targeting Republican presidential candidates over their support for national abortion bans, calling their positions "extreme and out-of-touch."

The ad, titled "These Guys," features former President Donald Trump touting the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the other GOP White House hopefuls discussing abortion bans in their states during Wednesday's debate.

The spot, part of a previously announced $25-million blitz, will be run on YouTube and connected TV for two weeks in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"On Wednesday, MAGA Republicans came to the debate stage and boasted about their support to strip women of the right to make their own health care decisions," Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. "President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the overwhelming majority of Americans against these bans, and for codifying Roe into law."