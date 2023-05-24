Biden Campaign Co-Chair: DeSantis Not a ‘Formidable Threat’
Ron DeSantis is expected to officially launch his 2024 campaign through a Twitter Spaces chat with Elon Musk.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) took a shot Wednesday at Ron DeSantis' anticipated 2024 White House campaign by declaring that the Republican governor of Florida does not pose a threat to President Joe Biden.
“I don't think he'll be a formidable threat or challenger,” Coons, a co-chair of Biden's 2024 campaign, said during an MSNBC “Morning Joe” appearance. He added that Donald Trump still leads DeSantis in most polls despite the former president’s mounting legal woes.
Coons' swipe at DeSantis comes ahead of his expected 2024 campaign announcement later Wednesday evening during a chat with Elon Musk through Twitter's Spaces feature.
The choice of announcing through Twitter, Coons said, shows DeSantis is trying to be “more Trump than Trump” and capture the “same voice” the former president had when he heavily relied on Twitter for his messaging.
But Coons, a longtime Biden friend from Delaware, said he doesn’t see DeSantis capturing that Trump “voice.”
“I doubt that's going to prove to be the case,” Coons said.
