Biden Campaign Co-Chair Coons Says It ‘May Be Worth Looking At’ Disclosures for Presidential Family Members

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a co-chairman of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, on Sunday, said that it "may be worth looking at" a code of conduct for presidential family members.
During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," host Chuck Todd asked the Delaware Senator about Hunter Biden's federal tax probe, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and accusations that family members could be benefitting from family ties.
Todd asked if the White House and family should be separate.
“Should presidential family members be a separate, you know, perhaps come under a little additional scrutiny?” Todd asked.
“That may be worth looking at, because frankly, as you referenced Jared Kushner wasn't just a private citizen,” Coons said.
“You can’t pick and choose,” Coons said, when Todd mentioned that some people were outraged over Hunter Biden's legal issues and Jared Kushner's dealings.
