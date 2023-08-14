Biden Campaign Announces Ballot Access Team As 2024 Operation Grows (Exclusive)

Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced its ballot access team on Monday, tapping two political veterans to lead the effort to get the president and Vice President Kamala Harris on the ballot in all 57 states and territories.

The announcement begins Biden's political organizing work in earnest and is the latest sign that the president's once-shoestring operation is starting to ramp up, with all aides working for the 2024 bid expected to be working from the campaign’s Wilmington, Delaware headquarters by Labor Day.

Alana Mounce, the former executive director of the Nevada Democratic Party and a veteran of campaigns in the critical battleground state, will work as ballot access director for the Biden campaign. Mounce, who most recently worked as deputy political director in the White House’s Office of Political Strategy and Outreach and before that as political director at the Democratic National Committee, has worked for the last three Democratic presidential nominees, including helming Biden’s 2020 campaign in Nevada.

Varoon Modak, who currently works as counsel in Elias Law Group's Political Law practice, will work as general counsel for the ballot access effort. Modak and the team at Elias’ practice advise an array of Democratic candidates, elected officials, and organizations, and is widely seen as one of the premier law firms working on behalf of Democratic clients.

Mounce and Modak's work will be for both the primary and general election and the duo will also lead the campaign’s delegate selection process, which determines who represents each state at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next year.

“Their work will expand on the DNC’s critical organizing work across the country and be fundamental to the campaign’s efforts to engage our key supporters and volunteers,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said in a statement to The Messenger, adding that the hires mean the campaign will “spearhead the process to ensure the Biden-Harris ticket is on the ballot in all 57 states and territories.”

The campaign said in their announcement that the two would build on the infrastructure established by Biden’s 2020 campaign and the Democratic National Convention, including “the existing massive volunteer and supporter network to ensure the president’s place on the ballot.”

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's deputy chief of staff speaking in her personal capacity, heralded Mounce as an "invaluable member" of the White House who helped navigate "some of the most critical political relationships for President Biden and Vice President Harris."

"Her work and relationships reflect the diversity of the Biden-Harris coalition and we are incredibly fortunate for her service," said O'Malley Dillon, who worked as Biden's campaign manager in 2020. "While she will be deeply missed at the White House, her experience, work ethic, and sharp instincts will be a huge asset to the reelection campaign."

Each state and territory has a unique – and sometimes complex – set of laws that dictate how candidates qualify for their presidential ballot. Some states require signatures from a set number of their residents, while others only require a candidate to file a petition with the state or pay a fee.

Biden’s ability to qualify for the ballot in all 57 states and territories is mostly a foregone conclusion, given his incumbent status and the size of the operation he has behind him. Seemingly because of that, Chavez Rodriguez said this team’s work will also veer into organizing the President’s supporters in new ways.

“They will be responsible for finding new and innovative ways to engage and organize Biden-Harris supporters where they are, which is especially important in our battleground states, as well as ensuring our delegate selection process reflects the values and diversity of our party,” said Chavez Rodriguez. “Alana and Varoon are extraordinarily talented, hardworking, and experienced on this issue, and our campaign is stronger with their leadership.”

After announcing his reelection campaign in April, Biden maintained only a handful of aides for months, relying mostly on the infrastructure the DNC had built. But Biden’s campaign has begun to staff up in recent months, hiring top communications, finance, and operations aides to lead the bid for a second term.

That build-up signals the next step in Biden’s campaign. While Republican presidential candidates are crisscrossing the country, Biden’s aides, not consumed by a competitive primary, are largely focused on building a team to take on the future GOP nominee, while the president himself is spending considerable time fundraising to ensure his operation has a significant war chest heading into the general election.