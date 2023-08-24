Biden Campaign Airs Ad on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate

President Joe Biden’s campaign took its message to an unlikely place Wednesday night: Fox News.

Ahead of the first Republican primary debate, the Biden campaign aired a 60-second ad on the network, touting the administration’s efforts to rebuild the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are some who say America is failing, not Joe Biden,” the ad’s narrator says. "He believes our best days are ahead because he believes in the American people."

The Biden campaign spent $250,000 to run the ad, CNN reported. The campaign also recently launched its third major ad buy of the 2024 election cycle, planning to spend $25 million over a 16-week period in several key battleground states.

Ahead of the debate, the Democratic National Committee flew a banner that read “GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base” around the venue and launched a billboard campaign in the city contrasting Biden's accomplishments with the Republicans' "extreme views."

