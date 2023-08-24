Biden Campaign Airs Ad on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Biden Campaign Airs Ad on Fox News Ahead of GOP Debate

The president's campaign reportedly spent $250k to run the ad

Published |Updated
Adam Wollner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after taking a pilates class followed by a spin class with First Lady Jill Biden and members of their family in South Lake Tahoe, California on August 23, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden’s campaign took its message to an unlikely place Wednesday night: Fox News.

Ahead of the first Republican primary debate, the Biden campaign aired a 60-second ad on the network, touting the administration’s efforts to rebuild the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are some who say America is failing, not Joe Biden,” the ad’s narrator says. "He believes our best days are ahead because he believes in the American people."

The Biden campaign spent $250,000 to run the ad, CNN reported. The campaign also recently launched its third major ad buy of the 2024 election cycle, planning to spend $25 million over a 16-week period in several key battleground states. 

Ahead of the debate, the Democratic National Committee flew a banner that read “GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base” around the venue and launched a billboard campaign in the city contrasting Biden's accomplishments with the Republicans' "extreme views."

Join The Messenger’s Politics team on the ground in Milwaukee for full coverage of the debate tonight on our site

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.