Biden Calls On United Auto Workers And Top US Automakers To Reach A ‘Fair Agreement’ 

President Joe Biden is calling on United Auto Workers (UAW) and the top U.S. automakers, known as the Big Three, to reach a “fair agreement” amid labor negotiations.
“As the Big Three auto companies and the United Auto Workers come together — one month before the expiration of their contract — to negotiate a new agreement, I want to be clear about where I stand," the White House said in a statement. "I’m asking all sides to work together to forge a fair agreement.”
Biden aded the UAW “helped create the American middle class” and that “as we move forward in this transition to new technologies, the UAW deserves a contract that sustains the middle class.”
The union’s worker contract expires in September and UAW has warned Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, formerly known as Chrysler, are prepared to strike.
Biden met with UAW’s President Shawn Fain in July to discuss contract negotiations after the union’s leadership asked for a chance to brief senior staff at the White House on their positions with relation to ongoing negotiations.
