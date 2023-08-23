Black Voters Saved Biden in 2020. Democrats Now See a ‘Red Flag’ in Slipping Support

Black voters propelled Joe Biden to the Democratic nomination in 2020, but after the dust settled from his general election victory over Donald Trump, members of the party acknowledged that the president needed to do more to shore up support among this core constituency.

As Biden prepares to ask voters for four more years in office, a spate of new polls indicates the problem may have intensified. Biden’s 2020 margin among Black voters was smaller than for any other Democratic presidential nominee over the past two decades, and the latest data suggests that support has eroded since the election.

“The red flag is Black voters,” said Quentin James, who controls The Collective super PAC dedicated to electing Black Democrats. “It’s not time to panic. But it’s time to get to work.”

A Quinnipiac University national poll released last week found Biden receiving 73% support from Black voters, compared to 20% for Trump in a hypothetical 2024 rematch. A poll conducted for Fox News released this month showed 61% of Black voters favoring Biden, compared to 20% for Trump. August surveys from Emerson College, Harris X/The Messenger, and YouGov/The Economist also showed similar results.

That’s a significant shift, given exit polls found Biden won 87% of Black voters in 2020, compared to only 11% for Trump.

Biden’s 76-percentage point margin, though ostensibly large, was still low for a Democratic nominee by recent standards. And for a party that needs outsized support and turnout from Black voters, it kept the 2020 Electoral College results close. Biden edged Trump then – as well as in most of the polls cited above – because he has relatively strong white voter support for a Democrat.

Echoing a dozen other experts in Black voter turnout, James said Democrats are more worried about Black voter turnout rates rather than Black voters shifting to support Trump in greater numbers. Though Black voters are still the most loyal Democrats, men appear more inclined than women to drift away from Biden.

While Biden is marginally ahead in the polls overall, Trump, the current frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, is closer today than he was at this point in 2020. And part of the reason is Biden has lost some support among Black voters.

Another possible curveball for Biden is Cornel West, the Black author and progressive activist, who is running for president as the Green Party candidate.

“There is a danger in the electorate of people who are mad at the status quo and frustrated by the two-party system who are open to candidacies other than President Biden,” said Jamal Simmons, a longtime Democratic operative who recently worked for Vice President Kamala Harris. “It's just a point or two that matters in these states like in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia.”

‘Too early for the hand-wringing’

Yet plenty of Democrats aren’t panicking.

Some say the polls are inaccurate. Others argue it is too early to gauge the level of support Biden’s candidacy is receiving from Black voters. Most, like Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, acknowledge Democrats “have got work to do.”

“It is way too early for the hand-wringing about what the electorate looks like and how the electorate feels,” said Barnes. “I acknowledge we have communications work to do, we have conversations we need to have to let people know what the truth of what's happened under Biden-Harris is and what the truth is of what will happen if we let go and let the MAGA Republicans take over. We've got to communicate this and it's not yet breaking through, but it will before that election comes.”

Barnes, who became chair in 2019, said she has looked to address those issues with “consistency of messaging,” including a coalition department at the party with a Black outreach director and a “team who do outreach into the Black community all the time.” She argued that it will be easier for Democrats to connect with all voters – including Black communities – once Biden is in a one-on-one race with the Republican nominee.

But for the two major pollsters who released August surveys in both 2019 and 2023, there is a notable shift in Trump’s favor.

Qunnipiac's latest poll shows Biden with a 53-point edge over Trump with Black voters. At this time in 2019, its poll showed Biden ahead by 78 points. That's a 25-point change – the same difference in Fox’s polls over the same span of time, with Biden's margin of 66 points with Black voters over Trump in August 2019 dropping to 41 points today.

After Biden struggled at the start of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, his campaign was reinvigorated by predominantly Black voters in South Carolina, propelling him to victory in the state and giving him the momentum needed to win the party’s nomination.

As the vice president under the first Black president, Biden had credibility with African Americans – especially after he launched his 2020 campaign by accusing Trump of coddling racists. Biden’s running mate, Harris, is the first Black woman to serve as vice president.

But Biden also encountered turbulence on the campaign trail with Black voters, notably when he told an African American radio host that “you ain’t Black” if he voted for Trump. Biden later apologized.

Less than a year into his presidency, Biden began losing support from voters across the board as inflation increased. And polls and Democratic research consistently show Black voters, especially men, have remained particularly sour on the president, with some calling his economic performance “pathetic” in focus groups, according to a recent Politico article.

Democrats have fretted about a rise in Black male conservative social media figures, notably on Instagram and Tik Tok, which has corresponded with the election of three Republican African American men to the U.S. House.

Joe Biden's 2020 presidential bid was sputtering headed into South Carolina, but the support of Rep. Jim Clyburn and Black voters reinvigorated his campaign, propelling him to victory in the state and putting him on a course to winning the Democratic nomination. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Early outreach

Biden's campaign has worked to address the issue early in the 2024 race.

The Democratic National Committee has announced multiple rounds of paid media in Black communities, including in their most recent $25 million swing-state ad buy around the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday. The committee, according to an aide, has also sent “millions of calls and texts to Black voters” as part of their get-out-the-vote efforts over the last two years. It has also helped register more Black voters in Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin through a mix of mail and in-person programs.

Jaime Harrison, chair of the DNC, was in Milwaukee on Tuesday to hold a series of voter engagement events, including one specifically targeted toward winning over Black men.

“The President and Vice President have made issues Black Americans care most about a priority and are running to finish the job,” said Tracy King, the DNC’s director of outreach communications. “Last cycle we began our investments earlier than ever before, and unlike previous election cycles, our engagement did not end after the election. We have not let up, and as we head into the 2024 presidential election cycle, we are doubling down on our commitment, engagement, and mobilization efforts when it comes to Black voters.”

Democrats have cheered this work - especially how early it began - because of what lower Black turnout could mean to their candidates up and down the ballot.

“Like every other group of voters, there is the threat of realignment among African American voters to watch in 2024 and that is a long-term challenge for Democrats that is not specific to President Biden,” said Joel Payne, Democratic strategist. “There is a growing awareness of this challenge among Democrats and the alarms are going off earlier now than they have in the past, which is good.”

Payne, who was the director of African American paid media for Clinton’s 2016 campaign, said just reaching out to Black voters a few months before an election and telling them where to register early “isn’t good enough in this electoral landscape.”

“Democrats have to target Black voters, especially Black men, with a persuasion message earlier in the electoral cycle,” he said. “Working-class Black men are a definitely softer part of the Biden coalition coming into 2024 for a variety of factors. With these Black voters, many of whom are non-college, distrust in institutions is high, parts of the Trump brand have appeal and the economic recovery is being experienced slower.”

The indictment effect?

Trump’s surrogates insist that he’s not just gaining Black voters because of their perceptions of Biden’s abilities, but also because the former president has been indicted in four separate criminal cases, which paradoxically makes him more relatable to Black men who have been unfairly targeted by the justice system.

“Black men know persecution when we see it. We have lived it. And they see that with what’s happening to Trump,” said Vernon Jones, a Black Democrat-turned-Republican from Georgia who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful congressional bid last year.

“The system is rigged against Trump,” he said. “Black people feel that.”

But Cliff Albright, who leads the Black Voters Matter advocacy group in Georgia, said Jones is off base and that Trump’s decision to attack the Atlanta prosecutor who most recently indicted him for alleged 2020 election interference in the battleground state will only backfire.

“Black men feel persecuted by the criminal justice system and what we realize is people like Trump usually get away with it,” Albright said. “The reality is you can’t find a Black man under four indictments and still not be held in jail pre-trial or even get fingerprinted. What Black people are wondering is ‘How do we get that deal if we get arrested?’”

Trump ‘adds by subtraction’

Democrats like Matt Barreto, a pollster who has conducted surveys for the DNC and Biden White House, said it was “extremely normal and cyclical” for groups that overwhelmingly backed a candidate in an election to lose some level of support in the coming years.

“There is nothing that we are concerned about at this point. Everything is in the normal and expected range,” said Barreto.

That said, there is a belief in Democratic circles that Biden’s numbers with Black voters will improve once the Republican nominee is known, allowing the president to test his most salient political theory: “Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.”

“What appears to be soft numbers are in the expected range and as the campaign gets closer, we expect that the Democratic message will be heard more and there will be clear contrast,” said Barreto. “Once that Republican opponent comes into view… you are going to be able to see a lot of contrast messaging that makes the choice for 24 very clear.”

While Trump performed better with Black voters in 2020 than many past Republican presidential nominees, Democrats believe the tenor of the GOP since his defeat will cost the former president, should he win the nomination. Some Democrats said one of the few ways Trump could increase his support with Black voters would be by selecting Tim Scott, a Black Republican senator from South Carolina, as his running mate.

Cornell Belcher, a longtime Democratic pollster, dismissed any idea that Trump will get 20% of the Black vote, as some polls have shown, calling the findings “sample noise.”

What worries Belcher is Trump dissuading Black voters from turning out for Biden, especially in key states like Georgia, where even a slip of a few percentage points among Black voters could alter the outcome.

“He adds by subtraction. They need a diverse swath of the electorate to be de-energized,” Belcher said of Trump. “Am I worried about that 12-18 percent who historically vote Republican? Absolutely not. What I am more concerned about, what Democrats ought to be more concerned about, is the 40-45 percent who may not vote.”