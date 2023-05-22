The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden Approval on Major Issues Remains Low: Poll

    The president's approval ratings run strongly along party lines.

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    Most Americans don't approve of how President Joe Biden is managing some of the country's biggest issues, according to a new poll. But the numbers run strongly along party lines.

    When it comes to the economy, 33 percent of American adults said they approve of how Biden has handled it, while 24 percent agreed that the economy is in good shape.

    Broken down by party, 61 percent of Democrats gave Biden's the thumbs up on the president and the economy, with Republicans in the single digits at 6 percent.

    On immigration, on the heels of Title 42's end, 31 percent of adults said Biden has dealt with it well. That approval rating ran clearly along party lines with 52 percent of Democrats and just 9 percent of Republicans saying the president did a good job.

    Gun policy came in at 31 percent approval overall, with 50 percent of Democrats saying he's done a good job and 11 percent of Republicans.

    Regarding student loans, 43 percent of adults approved of Biden's efforts, with support from 68 percent of Democrats and 18 percent of Republicans.

    Overall, 40 percent of U.S. adults were happy with Biden’s job performance, roughly the same as April's poll numbers, but the difference between Democratic approval (75 percent) and Republican approval (5 percent) was notably stark.

