Biden Approval Drops in CBS Poll as Voters Stress Over State of Economy

A majority of Americans are concerned over the state of the economy and disapprove of President Joe Biden's handling, according new polling from CBS/YouGov.

Biden's approval rating hit a new low compared to past CBS surveys, with 40% of respondents saying they approve of the job he's doing.

In June, his approval rating sat 41%. On the economy, only 34% approved, according to the survey, which was taken between July 26-28 among more than 2100 adults.

Americans expressed concern over the economy, with 70% saying their income is not keeping up with inflation.

Given a list of words to describe the economy, 61% chose "struggling" and 56% chose "uncertain."

Only 26% of respondents chose more positive descriptors like "rebounding" and "expanding."

President Joe Biden speaks on renewable energy at the Philly Shipyard on July 20, 2023 in Philadelphia. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The data suggests Americans do feel slightly better about the strong job market, with 46% describing it as good while 43% described it as bad.

More than 60% also said they've seen prices going up, while 25% said they were stagnant and 6% said they were going down.

A majority are also not too familiar with the White House's "Bidenomics" term, meant as a pitch for the good the president has done with the economy. Nearly 60% said they knew not much or nothing at all about the term. Only 27% knew some and 14% knew nothing.

Half of respondents said inflation comes to mind when they hear Bidenomics, followed by 49% saying higher taxes, 34% saying infrastructure investment, and 32% saying job creation.

The new survey carries a 3.2% margin of error.