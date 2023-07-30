Biden Approval Drops in CBS Poll as Voters Stress Over State of Economy - The Messenger
Politics.
Biden Approval Drops in CBS Poll as Voters Stress Over State of Economy

Most have also not heard the term 'Bidenomics' and connect it to higher taxes and inflation

Zachary Leeman
A majority of Americans are concerned over the state of the economy and disapprove of President Joe Biden's handling, according new polling from CBS/YouGov.

Biden's approval rating hit a new low compared to past CBS surveys, with 40% of respondents saying they approve of the job he's doing.

In June, his approval rating sat 41%. On the economy, only 34% approved, according to the survey, which was taken between July 26-28 among more than 2100 adults.

Americans expressed concern over the economy, with 70% saying their income is not keeping up with inflation.

Given a list of words to describe the economy, 61% chose "struggling" and 56% chose "uncertain."

Only 26% of respondents chose more positive descriptors like "rebounding" and "expanding."

President Biden Delivers Remarks In Philadelphia
President Joe Biden speaks on renewable energy at the Philly Shipyard on July 20, 2023 in Philadelphia.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The data suggests Americans do feel slightly better about the strong job market, with 46% describing it as good while 43% described it as bad.

More than 60% also said they've seen prices going up, while 25% said they were stagnant and 6% said they were going down.

A majority are also not too familiar with the White House's "Bidenomics" term, meant as a pitch for the good the president has done with the economy. Nearly 60% said they knew not much or nothing at all about the term. Only 27% knew some and 14% knew nothing.

Half of respondents said inflation comes to mind when they hear Bidenomics, followed by 49% saying higher taxes, 34% saying infrastructure investment, and 32% saying job creation.

The new survey carries a 3.2% margin of error.

