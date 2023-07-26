Biden Picks Martin O’Malley to Lead Social Security Administration

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to nominate former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley to serve as the next commissioner of the Social Security Administration.

“Governor O’Malley is a lifelong public servant who has spent his career making government more accessible and transparent, while keeping the American people at the heart of his work,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden said that he believed O'Malley would be "a strong partner who works tirelessly to protect Social Security for generations to come."

O'Malley also previously served as the mayor of Baltimore and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2016.

The Social Security Administration has been overseen by Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, with Senate Democrats calling on Biden to permanently fill the role since last year.

The Social Security Administration pays more than $1 trillion in benefits, and is expected to face cuts in the next decade if reforms are not made to make up for the expected shortfall of funds to support the Administration, according to agency data.

O'Malley's nomination will now go to the Senate for confirmation hearings.