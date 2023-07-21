Biden Announces Plans For More Military Nominations Amid Sen. Tuberville’s Blockade  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Announces Plans For More Military Nominations Amid Sen. Tuberville’s Blockade 

The four new nominees are all naval officers

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a briefing on Interstate-95 highway emergency repair and reconstruction efforts, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 17, 2023.ULIA NIKHINSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plans for additional military nominations amid Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade on promotions. 

The administration’s nominees are Adm. Lisa Franchetti for chief of Naval Operations; Vice Adm. James Kilby for vice chief of Naval Operations; Adm. Samuel Paparo for commander of Indo-Pacific Command; and Vice Adm. Stephen "Web" Koehler for commander of Pacific Fleet. 

If she is confirmed, Franchetti would be the first woman to serve as chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden then took aim at Tuberville’s hold on the promotions in protest of the Defense Department's new abortion policy, saying what he is doing “is not only wrong—it is dangerous.” 

Read More

"In this moment of rapidly evolving security environments and intense competition, he is risking our ability to ensure that the United States Armed Forces remain the greatest fighting force in the history of the world,”  Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s comments Friday are the latest in a series directed at Tuberville, calling his tactics "totally irresponsible” earlier this month.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.