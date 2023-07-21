Biden Announces Plans For More Military Nominations Amid Sen. Tuberville’s Blockade 

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s plans for additional military nominations amid Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade on promotions.

The administration’s nominees are Adm. Lisa Franchetti for chief of Naval Operations; Vice Adm. James Kilby for vice chief of Naval Operations; Adm. Samuel Paparo for commander of Indo-Pacific Command; and Vice Adm. Stephen "Web" Koehler for commander of Pacific Fleet.

If she is confirmed, Franchetti would be the first woman to serve as chief of Naval Operations and on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden then took aim at Tuberville’s hold on the promotions in protest of the Defense Department's new abortion policy, saying what he is doing “is not only wrong—it is dangerous.”

"In this moment of rapidly evolving security environments and intense competition, he is risking our ability to ensure that the United States Armed Forces remain the greatest fighting force in the history of the world,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s comments Friday are the latest in a series directed at Tuberville, calling his tactics "totally irresponsible” earlier this month.