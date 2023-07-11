Biden and Trump Tied in New Poll (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Biden and Trump Tied in New Poll (Exclusive)

A ceiling of support is appearing for former President Trump as voters are still soft on President Biden

Published |Updated
Matt Holt
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in the latest Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX, as voters remain dissatisfied with the two leading presidential candidates. 

When asked who voters would support in the 2024 election, Biden and Trump were tied at 44%. Twelve percent said they were undecided. 

The poll was conducted online July 5-6 among 915 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Read More

The last Messenger/Harris poll found Trump virtually tied with Biden, 45%-43%. In the last three polls conducted by HarrisX, Trump has yet to break 45% support in a head-to-head survey against Biden, his would-be general election opponent, suggesting that the former president has a ceiling of support that could hinder his ability to win in November. The RealClearPolitics average currently shows Trump leading Biden by 0.6 percentage points. 

Eighty percent of Democrats backed Biden, while 83% of Republicans backed Trump. Independents narrowly backed Biden, 40%-35%, while 24% said they don’t know. 

Men backed Trump, 53%-39%, while women backed Biden, 49%-37%. 

Suburban voters are tied, 45%-45%, while 11% were undecided. Urban voters supported Biden, 49%-39%, while rural voters supported Trump, 52%-34%. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.