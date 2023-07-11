Biden and Trump Tied in New Poll (Exclusive)

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in the latest Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX, as voters remain dissatisfied with the two leading presidential candidates.

When asked who voters would support in the 2024 election, Biden and Trump were tied at 44%. Twelve percent said they were undecided.

The poll was conducted online July 5-6 among 915 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

The last Messenger/Harris poll found Trump virtually tied with Biden, 45%-43%. In the last three polls conducted by HarrisX, Trump has yet to break 45% support in a head-to-head survey against Biden, his would-be general election opponent, suggesting that the former president has a ceiling of support that could hinder his ability to win in November. The RealClearPolitics average currently shows Trump leading Biden by 0.6 percentage points.

Eighty percent of Democrats backed Biden, while 83% of Republicans backed Trump. Independents narrowly backed Biden, 40%-35%, while 24% said they don’t know.

Men backed Trump, 53%-39%, while women backed Biden, 49%-37%.

Suburban voters are tied, 45%-45%, while 11% were undecided. Urban voters supported Biden, 49%-39%, while rural voters supported Trump, 52%-34%.