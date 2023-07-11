Biden and Trump Tied in New Poll (Exclusive)
A ceiling of support is appearing for former President Trump as voters are still soft on President Biden
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in the latest Messenger/Harris poll conducted by HarrisX, as voters remain dissatisfied with the two leading presidential candidates.
When asked who voters would support in the 2024 election, Biden and Trump were tied at 44%. Twelve percent said they were undecided.
The poll was conducted online July 5-6 among 915 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
The last Messenger/Harris poll found Trump virtually tied with Biden, 45%-43%. In the last three polls conducted by HarrisX, Trump has yet to break 45% support in a head-to-head survey against Biden, his would-be general election opponent, suggesting that the former president has a ceiling of support that could hinder his ability to win in November. The RealClearPolitics average currently shows Trump leading Biden by 0.6 percentage points.
Eighty percent of Democrats backed Biden, while 83% of Republicans backed Trump. Independents narrowly backed Biden, 40%-35%, while 24% said they don’t know.
Men backed Trump, 53%-39%, while women backed Biden, 49%-37%.
Suburban voters are tied, 45%-45%, while 11% were undecided. Urban voters supported Biden, 49%-39%, while rural voters supported Trump, 52%-34%.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Mike Pence Qualifies for First GOP Presidential Primary DebatePolitics
- Vivek Ramaswamy Calls to Cancel Juneteenth Holiday: ‘Useless’Politics
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion in the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics