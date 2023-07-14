Biden and DNC Announce Raising $72 Million in Second Quarter - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Biden and DNC Announce Raising $72 Million in Second Quarter

Team Biden will report having $77 million cash on hand

Published |Updated
Matt Holt
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

President Joe Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and its joint fundraising committees announced raising $72 million in the second quarter of 2023, spanning April through the end of June. 

The campaign said more than 394,000 donors made over 670,000 contributions across all fundraising entities. Ninety-seven percent of donations were under $200, and 30% of the donors this quarter were new donors since the 2020 campaign. Team Biden will report having $77 million cash on hand. 

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on NATO at the Vilnius University in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of the NATO Summit.
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on NATO at the Vilnius University in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of the NATO Summit. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez argued that Republican presidential candidates were “burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions,” asserting that their campaign is “significantly outraising every single one of them – because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters.” 

Read More

“Americans know the stakes in this election — and our broad, diverse coalition powered by grassroots donors is going to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back to the White House to finish the job,” she said. 

Biden and the Democratic Party significantly outraised former President Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner, in the second quarter. Trump’s campaign apparatus announced collecting $35 million over that time period.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign announced raising $20 million. His super PAC, Never Back Down, announced a $130 million haul since launching in early March — including a $80 million infusion from DeSantis’s state finance committee that helped fund his reelection bid. 

While Biden’s total is less than the $86 million President Barack Obama's operation raised in second quarter of 2011 following his reelection bid announcement, the number is likely to quell nervous Democrats who have been concerned about the slow pace of Biden’s 2024 campaign. 

The Biden campaign also noted, in a first for a president candidate, it struck a joint fundraising agreement with parties in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., an arrangement that the campaign says will allow it to raise money faster. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.