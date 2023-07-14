Biden and DNC Announce Raising $72 Million in Second Quarter

President Joe Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and its joint fundraising committees announced raising $72 million in the second quarter of 2023, spanning April through the end of June.

The campaign said more than 394,000 donors made over 670,000 contributions across all fundraising entities. Ninety-seven percent of donations were under $200, and 30% of the donors this quarter were new donors since the 2020 campaign. Team Biden will report having $77 million cash on hand.

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on NATO at the Vilnius University in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, after the end of the NATO Summit. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez argued that Republican presidential candidates were “burning through resources in a divisive primary focused on who can take the most extreme MAGA positions,” asserting that their campaign is “significantly outraising every single one of them – because our team’s strength is our grassroots supporters.”

“Americans know the stakes in this election — and our broad, diverse coalition powered by grassroots donors is going to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back to the White House to finish the job,” she said.

Biden and the Democratic Party significantly outraised former President Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner, in the second quarter. Trump’s campaign apparatus announced collecting $35 million over that time period.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign announced raising $20 million. His super PAC, Never Back Down, announced a $130 million haul since launching in early March — including a $80 million infusion from DeSantis’s state finance committee that helped fund his reelection bid.

While Biden’s total is less than the $86 million President Barack Obama's operation raised in second quarter of 2011 following his reelection bid announcement, the number is likely to quell nervous Democrats who have been concerned about the slow pace of Biden’s 2024 campaign.

The Biden campaign also noted, in a first for a president candidate, it struck a joint fundraising agreement with parties in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., an arrangement that the campaign says will allow it to raise money faster.