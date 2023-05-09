Biden And Congressional Leaders Meet To Discuss Debt Ceiling

With under a month before the federal government runs out of money, President Joe Biden and congressional leaders are meeting Tuesday to negotiate raising the debt ceiling.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will meet with Biden at the White House at 4 p.m. EST today.

With Republicans controlling the House by a slight margin and Democrats holding a slim majority in the Senate, leaders of the federal government have been at an impasse on how to avoid a default–failure to make a payment on debts.

Republicans have expressed a desire to include spending cuts in any legislation that would raise the debt ceiling, and the Republican-led House passed a bill on April 26 that would raise the federal borrowing limit by $1.5 trillion while cutting federal discretionary spending to what it was in fiscal year 2022 and capping future spending growth at 1 percent per year.

It would also cut parts of Biden's agenda, including his student debt forgiveness plan and an increased budget for the Internal Revenue Services.

The Biden administration said it would veto the bill if it were to pass the Senate. Biden told reporters that he would like to meet with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, but not to discuss the debt limit increase. “That is not negotiable,” said Biden.

On Monday, Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, criticized Republicans for "manufacturing a crisis on something that has been done 78 times since 1960." She said that Biden will not be negotiating on the debt ceiling.