Biden and Blinken Speak Up Against Uganda’s Anti-Gay Law

Both President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken released statements on Sunday against Uganda's recent Anti-Homosexuality Act.

Biden called out the country's violation of universal human rights, calling the new law "shameful" and nodding towards possible sanctions.

"I have directed my National Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda," he said in the statement. "Including our ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments."

The president also mentioned restrictions of entry in the country from those coming from Uganda "involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption."

(Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Blinken reinforced this in his statement, mentioning the Department of State was considering visa restrictions.

He also mentioned how the new law could damage the country's reputation "as a destination for investment, development, tourism, and refugees."

Senator Ted Cruz also spoke out about the law, calling it "horrific" and "wrong."

The Anti-Homosexuality Act was enacted by Uganda on Monday, and it includes up to a 20-year sentence and even death penalty for the crime of “aggravated homosexuality.”