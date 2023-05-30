The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Biden and Blinken Speak Up Against Uganda’s Anti-Gay Law

    Blinken mentioned visa restrictions while both nodded to possible economic sanctions.

    Published |Updated
    Mariana Labbate
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Both President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken released statements on Sunday against Uganda's recent Anti-Homosexuality Act.

    Biden called out the country's violation of universal human rights, calling the new law "shameful" and nodding towards possible sanctions.

    "I have directed my National Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda," he said in the statement. "Including our ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments."

    The president also mentioned restrictions of entry in the country from those coming from Uganda "involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption."

    Read More
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan budget agreement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 28, 2023.
    (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

    Blinken reinforced this in his statement, mentioning the Department of State was considering visa restrictions.

    He also mentioned how the new law could damage the country's reputation "as a destination for investment, development, tourism, and refugees."

    Senator Ted Cruz also spoke out about the law, calling it "horrific" and "wrong."

    The Anti-Homosexuality Act was enacted by Uganda on Monday, and it includes up to a 20-year sentence and even death penalty for the crime of “aggravated homosexuality.”

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.