Biden Aides: He ‘Eats Like a Child’

President Biden’s team, including First Lady Jill Biden, is reportedly trying to get him to eat healthier ahead of what’s expected to be a punishing campaign season for the 80-year-old incumbent.

The president’s favorite foods are said to include: BLTs, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with red sauce and peanut butter sandwiches. To drink, Biden enjoys orange Gatorade.

“He eats like a child,” his aides regularly say, according to Axios.

Should Biden face former President Trump in the general election, the choice will be between two candidates famous for culinary tastes that would be more at home in a high school cafeteria than the West Wing. Trump was said to regularly dine on steak, well done, with ketchup, two scoops of ice cream for dessert, and a dozen Diet Cokes a day.

In contrast, former President Obama’s diet was so strict that he once made headlines for treating himself to exactly seven almonds per night, as a snack.