Biden Advisory Board Recommends Curbing FBI’s Surveillance Powers

White House intelligence advisers are recommending curbing the FBI's ability to use a warrantless surveillance program of data.

The President’s Intelligence Advisory Board released a report Monday as Congress is considering whether to renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The program allows U.S. officials to intercept foreigners abroad, but it also gathers data of U.S. citizens too, something that's earned pushback from activists as the program doesn't require individual warrants.

The board of intelligence advisors said the program is necessary for national security, but argued "complacency" and lack of procedures has led to inappropriate use, including the recent query for the name of a U.S. senator without proper search limits.

"Unfortunately, complacency, a lack of proper procedures, and the sheer volume of Section 702 activity led to FBI’s inappropriate use of Section 702 authorities, specifically U.S. person queries," the board said.

They recommended officials not be allowed to use the intelligence program in cases not related to national security.

A recent report found the FBI had improperly used their surveillance powers on a number of citizens, including U.S. officials.

Amid scrutiny, a new three strike policy was introduced last month that could lead to a firing if someone repeatedly misuses the intelligence program.

The FBI responded to the advisory board's new recommendations, saying they a "reauthorization" must not effect the program's "effectiveness."

"We agree that Section 702 should be reauthorized in a manner that does not diminish its effectiveness, as well as reassures the public of its importance and our ability to adhere rigorously to all relevant rules," they said in a statement.

If not renewed, Section 702 will expire by the end of the year.

Despite their criticisms, the advisory board claimed not reauthorizing Section 702 would be "one of the worst intelligence failures of our time."