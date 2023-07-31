Biden Administration Officials Hit The Road To Promote His Agenda - The Messenger
Biden Administration Officials Hit The Road To Promote His Agenda

Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday

Nicole Gaudiano
President Joe Biden's cabinet and senior White House officials are hitting the road to promote the administration’s legislative victories and economic gains while Congress is in recess in August.

The travel blitz begins this week, while the president is on vacation. Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday to highlight broadband infrastructure investments, under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to background materials provided by an administration official.

Other officials this week will hit Oregon, Puerto Rico, Illinois, Texas, Maine, California, Maryland, Michigan and Nevada to talk about Biden’s economic agenda and how they’re implementing legislation Biden signed to help veterans, reduce health care costs, and invest in the country’s infrastructure.

Next week, Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to tout actions taken under the Inflation Reduction Act to fight climate change and launch a “clean energy and manufacturing boom,” according to the administration official.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a surprise appearance at the March for Reproductive Rights organized by Women’s March L.A. on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.Mario Tama/Getty Images

He will host an event on August 16 at the White House to celebrate gains under the IRA, which has helped reduce health care costs along with manufacturing and clean energy investments, the administration official said.

The road trips come as Biden tries to persuade a skeptical public, according to polls, that his economic agenda is working ahead of his 2024 reelection bid.

The administration is highlighting strong economic indicators, including GDP growth in the second quarter that’s “far outpacing expectations.” Construction manufacturing investments contributed its largest share to GDP growth in 40 years, the administration official said.

