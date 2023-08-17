Biden Administration Issues Sanctions on Russians Accused in Navalny Poisoning

The Biden administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Russian Federal Security Service operatives who were involved in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in 2020.

Alexey Alexandrov, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, Ivan Osipov, and Vladimir Panyaev are being accused of engaging in "extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights" against individuals "seeking to expose illegal activity carried out by officials of the Government of the Russian Federation."

The men are also facing visa restrictions for their violations of human rights, according to the Department of State, meaning all four men and their family members will not be able to enter the U.S.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at photographers standing behind a glass of the cage in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 20, 2021. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Navalny, who survived the poisoning attempt, was imprisoned by Russian authorities in early August, on charges related to his attempts to expose corruption in the Russian government. He has also led protests against the Kremlin.