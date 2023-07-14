Biden Administration Forgives $39 Billion in Student Loans for Over 800,000 Borrowers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Administration Forgives $39 Billion in Student Loans for Over 800,000 Borrowers

Borrowers will be notified of the automatic cancellation in the coming days

Published |Updated
Alec Dent and Kathleen Howley
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Biden administration said Friday it would forgive $39 billion of federal student loans for more than 804,000 borrowers whose payments weren’t properly counted in the past. 

As part of corrective measures first announced more than a year ago, borrowers with income-driven repayment plans will have their remaining balance forgiven if the new counts mean they’ve made the 20 to 25 years of payments normally required for forgiveness, the Education Department announced in a press release. Certain payments, such as partial and late payments, were not being accounted for earlier, the department said.

“By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release.

The Education Department said it would notify the 804,000 borrowers getting the automatic cancellation in the next few days and then every two months, identify and notify borrowers who’ve reached the forgiveness thresholds because of the updated counts. Starting this fall.

Read More

President Joe Biden is seeking alternative ways to unburden federal student loan borrowers as they get ready to resume regular monthly payments after a reprieve of more than three years. 

Last month the Supreme Court struck down a broad loan cancellation program that would have erased up to $20,000 from the balances of more than 40 million borrowers, ruling that his administration didn’t have the authority to cancel the debt. Biden has since said he will continue to pursue cancellation, invoking a different law and rulemaking process that will take longer.

In the meantime, the Education Department has now approved more than $116.6 billion in student loan forgiveness for over 3.4 million borrowers with varying circumstances, according to Friday’s release. 

Plus, by next year anyone in a new income-based repayment plan called SAVE will make monthly payments of 5% rather than 10% of their discretionary income and be eligible for cancellation in as soon as 10 years, rather than 20, depending on how much they borrowed. (The threshold for what is discretionary income will also be raised.)

Borrowers can apply for the SAVE program later this summer, though some features won’t kick in until next year.

Student loan borrowers demand President Biden use &quot;Plan B&quot; to cancel student debt Immediately at a rally outside of the Supreme Court of the United States on June 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Student loan borrowers demand President Biden use "Plan B" to cancel student debt Immediately at a rally outside of the Supreme Court of the United States on June 30, 2023 in Washington, DC.Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.