Biden Administration Forgives $39 Billion in Student Loans for Over 800,000 Borrowers

The Biden administration said Friday it would forgive $39 billion of federal student loans for more than 804,000 borrowers whose payments weren’t properly counted in the past.

As part of corrective measures first announced more than a year ago, borrowers with income-driven repayment plans will have their remaining balance forgiven if the new counts mean they’ve made the 20 to 25 years of payments normally required for forgiveness, the Education Department announced in a press release. Certain payments, such as partial and late payments, were not being accounted for earlier, the department said.

“By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release.

The Education Department said it would notify the 804,000 borrowers getting the automatic cancellation in the next few days and then every two months, identify and notify borrowers who’ve reached the forgiveness thresholds because of the updated counts. Starting this fall.

President Joe Biden is seeking alternative ways to unburden federal student loan borrowers as they get ready to resume regular monthly payments after a reprieve of more than three years.

Last month the Supreme Court struck down a broad loan cancellation program that would have erased up to $20,000 from the balances of more than 40 million borrowers, ruling that his administration didn’t have the authority to cancel the debt. Biden has since said he will continue to pursue cancellation, invoking a different law and rulemaking process that will take longer.

In the meantime, the Education Department has now approved more than $116.6 billion in student loan forgiveness for over 3.4 million borrowers with varying circumstances, according to Friday’s release.

Plus, by next year anyone in a new income-based repayment plan called SAVE will make monthly payments of 5% rather than 10% of their discretionary income and be eligible for cancellation in as soon as 10 years, rather than 20, depending on how much they borrowed. (The threshold for what is discretionary income will also be raised.)

Borrowers can apply for the SAVE program later this summer, though some features won’t kick in until next year.