Biden Administration Blacklists Pair of Spyware Companies - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Administration Blacklists Pair of Spyware Companies

The new additions to the list follow President Joe Biden signing an executive order tightening oversight on commercial spyware used by agencies

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden makes a statement about the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action in higher education in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday added a pair of foreign spyware companies to a federal list that severely limits business American companies can do with them.

Biden signed an executive order in March that bars U.S. government agencies from using commercial spyware that could pose a threat to national security.

Both Intellexa and Cytrox were added to the "entity list" because they pose a threat and are "trafficking in cyber exploits used to gain access to information systems, thereby threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide," according to an update to the Federal Register.

The companies added to the list are: Intellexa S.A. in Greece, Cytrox Holdings Crt in Hungary, Intellexa Limited in Ireland, and Cytrox AD in North Macedonia.

Read More

The U.S. also added Israeli spyware firm NSO Group to the blacklist in 2021, determining it had been used to target individuals by foreign governments.

Research group Citizen Lab warned in a 2021 that both NSO and Cytrox were using spyware that could be used to hack most phone devices.

"Without appropriate guardrails, these tools can be misused to conduct intrusive and harmful surveillance on a wide range of targets, including against activists, dissidents, journalists and political opposition," an administration official said during a call, according to Axios.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.