Biden Administration Blacklists Pair of Spyware Companies

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday added a pair of foreign spyware companies to a federal list that severely limits business American companies can do with them.

Biden signed an executive order in March that bars U.S. government agencies from using commercial spyware that could pose a threat to national security.

Both Intellexa and Cytrox were added to the "entity list" because they pose a threat and are "trafficking in cyber exploits used to gain access to information systems, thereby threatening the privacy and security of individuals and organizations worldwide," according to an update to the Federal Register.

The companies added to the list are: Intellexa S.A. in Greece, Cytrox Holdings Crt in Hungary, Intellexa Limited in Ireland, and Cytrox AD in North Macedonia.

The U.S. also added Israeli spyware firm NSO Group to the blacklist in 2021, determining it had been used to target individuals by foreign governments.

Research group Citizen Lab warned in a 2021 that both NSO and Cytrox were using spyware that could be used to hack most phone devices.

"Without appropriate guardrails, these tools can be misused to conduct intrusive and harmful surveillance on a wide range of targets, including against activists, dissidents, journalists and political opposition," an administration official said during a call, according to Axios.