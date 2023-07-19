Biden Administration Bans Funding for Wuhan Lab
A memo informed the facility immediate suspension is needed to 'mitigate any potential public health risk'
The Biden administration has banned funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology after an investigation determined the facility is not up to U.S. regulations.
The institute has come under fire in recent years as the center of lab leak theories about the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Department of Health and Human Services informed the lab on Monday that they are looking to cut ties permanently, according to a memo first obtained by Bloomberg.
The institute has previously received more than $1.4 million in federal funding since 2014.
The facility's funding ban now comes on the heels of it reportedly denying requests for information on the lab's research and their safety protocols.
The memo accuses the institute of likely violating biosafety protocols based on National Institute of Health findings and says immediate suspension is needed to "mitigate any potential public health risk."
