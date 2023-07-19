Biden Administration Bans Funding for Wuhan Lab - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Administration Bans Funding for Wuhan Lab

A memo informed the facility immediate suspension is needed to 'mitigate any potential public health risk'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Biden administration has banned funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology after an investigation determined the facility is not up to U.S. regulations.

The institute has come under fire in recent years as the center of lab leak theories about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services informed the lab on Monday that they are looking to cut ties permanently, according to a memo first obtained by Bloomberg.

The institute has previously received more than $1.4 million in federal funding since 2014.

Read More

The facility's funding ban now comes on the heels of it reportedly denying requests for information on the lab's research and their safety protocols.

The memo accuses the institute of likely violating biosafety protocols based on National Institute of Health findings and says immediate suspension is needed to "mitigate any potential public health risk."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.