Biden Administration Asks Court to Order Texas to Remove Floating Barriers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Biden Administration Asks Court to Order Texas to Remove Floating Barriers

The federal government is seeking the removal of the barriers within 10 days

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Buoy barriers prepared for installation during a water-based border operation on July 8, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration filed for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, asking a federal district court judge to order the rapid removal of floating barriers Texas placed in the Rio Grande to block immigrants from crossing the river, and to forbid the state from placing any more floating barriers.

The Department of Justice had previously sued the state for placing the buoys and razor wire by the river, to which Abbott threatened to sue back.

In its latest filing, the Biden administration argues that Abbott’s actions are a “straightforward violation of the Rivers and Harbors Act ('RHA'),” for building a "large floating barrier in the middle of an international boundary river," therefore obstructing it.

The administration is asking the judge to require that Abbott remove the existing barriers in 10 days and to prohibit the construction of new barriers.

Read More

“This is not a controversy between equals," the injunction request reads. "The United States is asserting its sovereign power to regulate commerce and to control the navigable waters within its jurisdiction.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.