Biden Administration Asks Court to Order Texas to Remove Floating Barriers

The Biden administration filed for a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, asking a federal district court judge to order the rapid removal of floating barriers Texas placed in the Rio Grande to block immigrants from crossing the river, and to forbid the state from placing any more floating barriers.

The Department of Justice had previously sued the state for placing the buoys and razor wire by the river, to which Abbott threatened to sue back.

In its latest filing, the Biden administration argues that Abbott’s actions are a “straightforward violation of the Rivers and Harbors Act ('RHA'),” for building a "large floating barrier in the middle of an international boundary river," therefore obstructing it.

The administration is asking the judge to require that Abbott remove the existing barriers in 10 days and to prohibit the construction of new barriers.

“This is not a controversy between equals," the injunction request reads. "The United States is asserting its sovereign power to regulate commerce and to control the navigable waters within its jurisdiction.”