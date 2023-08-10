Biden Administration Appeal of Court-Ordered Social Media Block to be Heard on Thursday

The Biden Administration's appeal of a ruling that blocked them from communicating with social media companies will be heard Thursday by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled in July that the Biden and Trump administrations had worked with social media platforms to censor speech dealing with COVID misinformation.
Doughty found that, even if inaccurate, the speech is still protected by the First Amendment and the government requesting posts be removed violated constitutional protections. Dougherty then barred the Biden administration from making such requests of social media platforms.
Ahead of hearing the case, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked Dougherty’ ruling. The three judges on the court were all appointed by Republican presidents.
