Biden Administration Appeal of Court-Ordered Social Media Block to be Heard on Thursday - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Biden Administration Appeal of Court-Ordered Social Media Block to be Heard on Thursday

The administration was barred from requesting social media companies take down posts by a federal judge in July

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
President Joe Biden on August 3 called for the release of Niger’s elected president and a return to democracy after a military coup last week. Jay Shetty Podcast/YouTube

The Biden Administration's appeal of a ruling that blocked them from communicating with social media companies will be heard Thursday by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled in July that the Biden and Trump administrations had worked with social media platforms to censor speech dealing with COVID misinformation.

Doughty found that, even if inaccurate, the speech is still protected by the First Amendment and the government requesting posts be removed violated constitutional protections. Dougherty then barred the Biden administration from making such requests of social media platforms.

Ahead of hearing the case, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked Dougherty’ ruling. The three judges on the court were all appointed by Republican presidents.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.