Biden Administration Announces $1.2b Investment in Air Carbon Removal

The Biden-Harris Administration has announced a $1.2 billion investment in air carbon removal as part of their Investing in America agenda.

The money will be used to develop two commercial-scale direct air capture facilities in Texas and Louisiana which are part of the Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hubs program aimed at kickstarting a nationwide, larger-scale movement of carbon removal sites "to address legacy carbon dioxide pollution and complement rapid emissions reductions," according to a press release from the Department of Energy (DOE).

The DAC process extracts carbon dioxide from the air, which helps reduce the legacy of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. After the CO2 is removed, it can then be safely stored "deep underground or converted into useful carbon-containing products like concrete that prevent its release back into the atmosphere."

Project Cypress in Calcasieu Parish, La., is estimated to create around 2,300 jobs and aims to capture one million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the air each year to store underground.

South Texas DAC Hub in Kleberg County, Texas, is estimated to create arounds 2,500 jobs. This facility will also be designed to remove one million metric tons of CO2 from the atmosphere annually to be stored at a saline geologic CO2 site.

"Cutting back on our carbon emissions alone won’t reverse the growing impacts of climate change; we also need to remove the CO2 that we’ve already put in the atmosphere—which nearly every climate model makes clear is essential to achieving a net-zero global economy by 2050," U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in the release.

Granholm continued: "With this once-in-a-generation investment made possible by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, DOE is laying the foundation for a direct air capture industry crucial to tackling climate change—transforming local economies and delivering healthier communities along the way."

The DOE Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), in collaboration with the DOE Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) will provide oversight on the project.