Biden Admin Moves Forward With Sale of Trump Border Wall Materials: Report
Republican Senators previously estimated that storing these materials was costing the government $130,000 a day
The Biden Administration is ready to sell leftover materials from former President Donald Trump's wall construction between the U.S. and Mexico, according to a Power Corridor report.
After President Biden took office, he put a halt to the construction initiated by Trump. Now, millions of dollars of construction materials paid for by U.S. taxpayers sit unused.
The Defense Logistics Agency, a support agency to the Department of Defense, confirmed to the Power Corridor that the Pentagon is ready to sell said materials, mainly through the auction website Gov Planet.
- Trump Lashes Out at ‘Loser’ Christie Over Border Wall: He ‘Keeps Repeating the Lies’
- Migrants Stuck at US-Mexico Border Are Ordering Uber Eats Through Wall
- Wall Street Journal Warns GOP Could Slam into ‘Suburban Wall’ with Trump
- Biden Vows to Veto Republican Border Bill
- Jake Tapper Recalls Being ‘Rickrolled’ By Trump When Addressing ‘Wall-to-Wall’ Coverage: ‘Not a Proud Moment for the Media’
- ‘Mexico Hasn’t Given Us One Peso’: Chris Christie Blasts Trump’s Handling of the Border
The platform is not advertising them as leftovers from the wall, only referring to them as "industrial steel tubing," according to the report.
Republican Senators signed a letter in March criticizing that "the Department of Defense has spent more than $300 million in taxpayer dollars on unused border wall panels since President Biden ordered a halt to construction of the wall in 2021," and that storing and maintaining that material cost about $130,000 daily.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics