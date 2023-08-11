Biden Admin Moves Forward With Sale of Trump Border Wall Materials: Report - The Messenger
Biden Admin Moves Forward With Sale of Trump Border Wall Materials: Report

Republican Senators previously estimated that storing these materials was costing the government $130,000 a day

Mariana Labbate
The Biden Administration is ready to sell leftover materials from former President Donald Trump's wall construction between the U.S. and Mexico, according to a Power Corridor report.

After President Biden took office, he put a halt to the construction initiated by Trump. Now, millions of dollars of construction materials paid for by U.S. taxpayers sit unused.

Construction along the new United States-Mexican border wall built under President Trump has halted approximately fifteen miles east of Sasabe, as seen on January 28, 2021, in the Coronado National Forest, Arizona.Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The Defense Logistics Agency, a support agency to the Department of Defense, confirmed to the Power Corridor that the Pentagon is ready to sell said materials, mainly through the auction website Gov Planet.

The platform is not advertising them as leftovers from the wall, only referring to them as "industrial steel tubing," according to the report.

Republican Senators signed a letter in March criticizing that "the Department of Defense has spent more than $300 million in taxpayer dollars on unused border wall panels since President Biden ordered a halt to construction of the wall in 2021," and that storing and maintaining that material cost about $130,000 daily.

