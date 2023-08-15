Biden Says He Will Visit Hawaii ‘As Soon As We Can’ After Wildfires

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Hawaii “as soon as we can” after wildfires have devastated the island of Maui.

During a speech in Milwaukee, Biden said that he has spoken with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green about visiting the area, but noted that he did not want to get in the way of recovery efforts.

“I don't want to get in the way,” Biden said. "But I want to go, make sure we got everything they need. I want to be sure we don't disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts.”

Biden underscored the administration’s response to the wildfires, including noting that almost 500 federal personnel have been deployed to Maui to help with survivors and to sift through the destruction.

Biden also offered his “thoughts and prayers'' to those affected by the wildfires. He noted that while it’s said often during tragedies and can be seen as hollow, he is doing more than just sending prayers.

“Our thoughts and prayers with the people, but not just our prayers,” the president said. “Every asset – every asset they need – will be there for them and we will be there for as long as it takes.”

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii. PAT

White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters earlier Tuesday that they were "having active conversations" about when a visit to Hawaii would be possible.

The wildfires have led to at least 99 deaths. Biden issued a disaster declaration for Hawaii last week following the devastation.

When asked about the possibility of Biden visiting the state on Monday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the focus was on continuing to account for the victims of the wildfires.

The president has received backlash over the weekend for telling reporters he had “no comment” on the rising death toll on his way back from the beach.

When asked about the criticism, Dalton said Tuesday that Biden first addressed the wildfires in his speech in Salt Lake City on Thursday and that he began “marshaling a whole-of-government response from day one” of the fires.

“The fact of the matter is this president has been on it from the beginning, marshaling a response across dozens of agencies across the government to get Hawaii everything that they need,” Dalton said.