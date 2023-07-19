Beto O’Rourke: Biden Must ‘Enforce the Law’ at Border, After Reports of Texas ‘Brutalizing’ Migrants

Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is calling on the Biden administration to remove barrels wrapped in razor wire and a wall of buoys along the Rio Grande river after an explosive report detailed complaints from a trooper who described "inhumane" Texas policies that could increase the chances of migrants drowning and dying.

"The president must step in at this point, why he hasn't so far I don't know," O'Rourke told The Messenger.

The Houston Chronicle report detailed how officers working for Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative were ordered to push small children and nursing babies back into the Rio Grande, and told not to give water to asylum seekers even in extreme heat, according to an email from a Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper.

The email further detailed how a pregnant woman was found doubled over in pain caught in the razor wire and having a miscarriage, a four-year-old girl fainted from heat exhaustion after attempting to go through the wire and being pushed back by Texas National Guard soldiers, and a father having to save his son who broke his leg trying to navigate the treacherous waters around the razor wire.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) (L-R) speak to the media after touring the tent encampment near the Tornillo-Guadalupe Port of Entry on June 23, 2018 in Tornillo, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"What Governor Abbott is doing right now is illegal, there's no question about it," O'Rourke who lost to Abbott in November said. He called buoys connected with netting "essentially drowning devices" and claimed that barrels wrapped in razor wire "may have contributed to drownings here in Eagle Pass," Texas.

In a joint statement, Abbott, Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks said, "No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally."

They said that while they take steps to monitor migrants in distress and provide appropriate medical attention when needed, the razor wire that grabs the clothing of migrants is a tool to "deter and repel illegal crossings between ports of entry."

Democrats in Congress Preparing Letter to Biden Administration

O'Rourke is not the only Democrat calling on the president to act, with Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas tweeting that at a dinner with Secretary of State Antony Blinken Monday night, he read the beginning of the Chronicle report on Abbott's "barbarity" to him and strongly urged the administration to remove his "death traps" for the sake of human rights.

Castro told The Messenger the full court press includes a letter currently circulating among Democrats that will call on Biden to take action, which they hope to release late-Thursday or early-Friday.

He also revealed that Trey Martinez Fischer, the head of Texas state house Democrats personally spoke to Julie Chávez Rodriguez, Biden's campaign manager.

While O'Rourke slammed Abbott for "causing death and suffering of migrants and asylum seekers trying to come to this country to claim asylum," he did not take the Biden administration off the hook for revamped procedures in the wake of the expiration of a Trump-era policy called Title 42, which used public health rationale to immediately expel migrants coming into the country.

"They want to turn themselves in, the president has made it a little more challenging for people to do this because he's imposed a transit ban that says if you have not applied for asylum, you can't apply in the United States," he said. "What we're doing to people in the most desperate straights under this government is pushing them back to drown and brutalizing and dehumanizing children and pregnant mothers."

During the 2020 campaign, O'Rourke was among the former Democratic candidates who coalesced around Biden prior to Super Tuesday voting, boosting his battered but rising campaign, which led to wins across the country and effectively served as the beginning of the end for Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign.

As Biden soaked in the adulation during a major Texas rally ahead of Super Tuesday voting, it was clear that he held affection for both O'Rourke and Pete Buttigieg.

O'Rourke told The Messenger that he knows Biden "to be a good man who wants to do the right thing" and that on the campaign trail when the subject of migrants and asylum seekers came up "he was passionate," delivering "clear moral purpose" on why the nation should honor its best traditions.

Biden's presidency, however, "has been a little bit different," O'Rourke said.

Yet, he "fully expects" the president to do "the right thing" and intervene at the border.

"I know the politics is tough on this, but if you do right thing, the politics will catch up, I promise you," he concluded. "If there's ever a moment for presidential leadership, it's now."